BLOOP: NeNe Leakes Disses Kenya Moore, Says THIS About Her #RHOA Return

Ahead of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 11, there’s beef brewing between two housewives. NeNe Leakes is still none too pleased with Kenya More and she made that clear this week on The Wendy Williams Show.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

NeNe was a guest Tuesday and she and Wendy spent the majority of the time chatting about how they ended their longstanding feud. Things got especially interesting however when Wendy brought up Kenya Moore who’s returning to RHOA after skipping season 10.

SEE ALSO: #RHOA Reunited: Porsha Williams & Kenya Moore Have Playdate With Their Daughters [PHOTOS]

“Who is that now?” NeNe said.

And when Wendy added that Kenya might be coming for NeNe’s spot on the show, NeNe responded:

“Good luck with that, I don’t have to fight for anything, honey.”

In case you forgot, NeNe was BIG mad last season when Kenya popped up at Cynthia Bailey’s beverage launch. The evening caused a huge rift between NeNe and Cynthia because NeNe accused Cynthia of inviting Kenya without telling her.

Watch NeNe shade Kenya (AGAIN) below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: