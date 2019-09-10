Bobby Brown Kicked Off Flight For An Alleged Intoxicated Altercation

It looks like Bobby Brown is still battling his demons with as he was recently was kicked off a flight due to alleged public intoxication.
via TMZ:
Bobby Brown was removed from a flight and the incident ended with everyone having to deboard while cops sorted out the mess … causing Bobby to miss his flight.
We’re told the incident led to the airline ordering everyone off the plane. Brown was held at the entrance door while everyone else got off, and cops were called to the gate to speak with him.
