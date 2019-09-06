Former “Grey’s Anatomy” Star Isaiah Washington Makes It Known That He Pledges Allegiance To Trump

Actor Isaiah Washington is no stranger to controversy over the last couple of years. Years after his anti-LGBTQ remarks which cost him his role on the hit ABC drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” Washington went full stop recently, confirming that he is indeed a Trump supporter.

On Wednesday Washington appeared on Fox Nation, where he said that many people in Hollywood felt the need to hide their conservative ideals.

“You got a lot of conservative or centric libertarian-minded people that really care about other people but they are terrified to come out of the closet and say anything that’s not in line with the Democratic party,” he said.

It’s frighteningly interesting that Washington used the term “come out of the closet,” with his past history of homophobic statements.

“Walking away…is a sacrifice, it’s a risk and there’s a penalty for it,” he continued. “But I will only walk away when it matters and the reason why I’ve chosen to walk away from the Democratic party as I know it and walk away from the Republican party as I don’t know it, is that something doesn’t feel right… If I look at the political lineage of the Democratic party over the last 50 years of my lifetime… and very little has changed in my community… then I have some questions. I’ve got more than questions.”

Washington argues that it’s time for the Black community to reconsider their allegiances to the Democratic Party as a member of the #WalkAway campaign and urged others to “walk away from the divisive tenets endorsed and mandated by the Democratic Party of today.”

This isn’t the first time Washington criticized the Democratic Party or its leaders. Washington was dragged earlier this spring over comments he made about Barack Obama in relation to the First Step Act, a legislative effort signed by Trump which provides programming to help reduce the likelihood that prisoners will recidivate upon release from prison.

I voted for 44 twice. I even checked my emails in his Senate Office while lobbying for Salone to be given another chance to rebrand. Not once in 8 years was I given any support regarding Africa or the Black Agenda, but 45 invites me to the WH to celebrate the #FirstStepAct 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) April 1, 2019

Washington then tweeted a series of cryptic tweets in response to the swift backlash he got as a result of his admission.

I dated a woman that was addicted to crack. I became addicted to trying to save her. She stole from me and disappeared for days, worrying me to death. I really loved her and when I tried to reason with her to get her help, she refused, berated & attacked me much like Black Dems. pic.twitter.com/QqkLDVu85i — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) September 5, 2019

The “Cancel Culture” is self-defeating. I mean, if I’ve been “Cancelled” more than 4 times, doesn’t logic dictate that I was never “Cancelled” at all? I mean, why keep letting me know that I’m “Cancelled”, if you “Cancelled” me 4 times ago? Please look up the word “indifference.” pic.twitter.com/Bl54APqJaH — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) September 5, 2019

One of the people who publicly condemned Washington over his statements was former NBA star Matt Barnes. Barnes commented underneath a post on The Shade Room, where he essentially called Washington a washed up actor. But it got real once Washington responded back. At one point Washington seemed to threaten Barnes’ children which of course made Barnes release any restraint he had.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

