Watch The Trailer For ‘Bad Boys For Life’ [VIDEO]

The long-awaited Bad Boys sequel has an official trailer out! Titled Bad Boys For Life, the third and final film in the Bad Boys franchise features Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Chalrles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam and Joe Pantoliano.

The film was first announced back in 2016 but pushed back to 2018 and for some time, fans didn’t know what was going to happen to the sequel. Even Lawrence had to admit that he didn’t know. But somehow, everything came together and the Sony Pictures film is set to be released Martin Luther King Weekend in 2020.

Watch the trailer below.

