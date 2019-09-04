Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Groping Trial Is Postponed

Cuba Gooding Jr.’s trial on alleged sexual assault has been postponed.

An altercation, which began in a midtown Manhattan club, has escalated into a court case. A 29-year-old woman accused Gooding Jr. of grabbing her breasts. The alleged contact resulted in an argument that was ultimately broken up by security.

Gooding has maintains that he is innocent.

Gooding’s trial was set to begin today in New York City. But according to CNN, it has been postponed until October 10.

While many might assume that it was Gooding’s defense team who lobbied for the extension, it was actually the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office who argued for the delayed start.

Gooding is charged with two misdemeanors, forcible touching and sex abuse in the third degree.

Gooding has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers claim video evidence from that evening will exonerate their client.

If found guilty, Gooding Jr. could serve up to a year in jail.

