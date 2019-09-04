CLOSE
Simone Biles On Brother’s Arrest: “My Heart Aches”

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles faces one of the hardest challenges of her perso

Biles took to Twitter to share an emotional post, marking her first official statement on the news since her brother’s arrest made headlines.

“My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families,” she wrote. “There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our pain. XO,” she wrote in closing.

She captioned her note with, “still having a hard time processing last weeks news.”

Many of her followers replied with messages of support and encouragement.

According to TMZ, Biles-Thomas was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury from the New Year’s Eve shooting which occurred after a fight broke out at a party hosted in a Cleveland, Ohio, Airbnb rental.

Two people, Delvaunte Johnson, 19, Toshaun Banks, 21, died at the scene, while a third, Devaughn Gibson, 23, died at a nearby hospital, CNN reports.

Biles Thomas is scheduled to appear in court on September 13 and is currently behind held without bail as he awaits to extradition to Cuyahoga County.

