Simone Biles On Brother’s Arrest: “My Heart Aches”

Biles took to Twitter to share an emotional post, marking her first official statement on the news since her brother’s arrest made headlines.

still having a hard time processing last weeks news pic.twitter.com/GU0nQt2PZY — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2019

“My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families,” she wrote. “There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our pain. XO,” she wrote in closing.

She captioned her note with, “still having a hard time processing last weeks news.”

Many of her followers replied with messages of support and encouragement.

According to TMZ, Biles-Thomas was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury from the New Year’s Eve shooting which occurred after a fight broke out at a party hosted in a Cleveland, Ohio, Airbnb rental.

Two people, Delvaunte Johnson, 19, Toshaun Banks, 21, died at the scene, while a third, Devaughn Gibson, 23, died at a nearby hospital, CNN reports.

Biles Thomas is scheduled to appear in court on September 13 and is currently behind held without bail as he awaits to extradition to Cuyahoga County.