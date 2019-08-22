AM Roundup: MTV’s Museum of Missy Elliott Comes to NYC, Jay-Z WON’T Become a NFL Owner?, & More

MTV Is Bringing a Museum of Missy Elliott to NYC.

MTV is making sure Missy Elliott continues to receive her flowers with a pop-up museum in NYC. Appropriately called the Museum of Missy Elliott, the experience will be open to the public for two days only: Saturday, August 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Visitors will get to embark on an interactive journey through some of Missy’s most iconic moments and videos.

“I’m so thrilled that MTV, in collaboration with Pepsi, has decided to showcase the amazing work of my dear friend Missy Elliott,” June Ambrose said in a statement. “It has been my distinct honor and privilege to have been fortunate enough to costume design for Missy for so many years, a true labor of love. I wish to congratulate Missy, Hype Williams, HitHat and all the many creatives whose amazing work will be on display at the Museum of Missy Elliott.”

In other news that Missy would definitely be proud of, Aaliyah just got a wax figure at Madame Tussauds.

A Missy Elliott Pop-Up Museum Is Coming To NYC In Honor Of The #VMAs: https://t.co/SRWCvpjDY0 pic.twitter.com/JI1VE40XOr — Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) August 22, 2019

I almost got lightninged but I think the Museum of Missy Elliott has what it takes to weather the storm pic.twitter.com/PcX7OeKnp2 — Alex Watt (@AlexanderWatt) August 21, 2019

Jay-Z WON’T Become a NFL Team Owner, According to League Sources.

Looks like we had it all wrong and everyone’s up in arms over nothing. According to league insiders, the news about Hov becoming a part-owner of an NFL team is just a rumor.

“Those kinds of deals don’t exist in the NFL,” a source told CBS Sports. “There is no ownership component to this arrangement.”

“That’s not to say that Jay-Z will not at some point get a piece of a team through his work with the league and its owners, but this is nothing like the situation between him and the Brooklyn Nets, where he paid the most nominal of fees to get a portion of the team while he campaigned for their move to that borough and served a particularly public function as the face of the franchise,” CBS Sports further explains. “Carter would have to be fully vetted and approved by membership, and he would have to divest himself of his growing athlete representation empire as well.”

Jay-Z will reportedly not be a part-owner of an NFL team 👀🏈https://t.co/13HqXqK5WX — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) August 22, 2019

Questlove Is Executive Producing a Broadway Version of Soul Train.

Soul Train is coming to broadway, and Questlove is set to executive produce alongside the late Don Cornelius’ son, Tony. The play will chronicle the life of Cornelius, who created the legendary show. Dominique Morisseau, Kamilah Forbes, and choreographer Camille A. Brown are also involved.

“Tryna make dreams come true every day of my life,” Questlove wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “Y’all know I bleed @soultrain so this move should surprise none of y’all. Extremely proud to be part of this awesome team and a part of hisherstory.”

AM Roundup: MTV’s Museum of Missy Elliott Comes to NYC, Jay-Z WON’T Become a NFL Owner?, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

