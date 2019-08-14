B. Simone Launches Limited-Edition Beauty In Diamonds Box With JBW Watches

Social media comedienne B. Simone (“my boyfrienddddddd”) is launching her own beauty line and released images of the packing this week much to our eye candy. In addition to a glimpse at her candy colored lip gloss, she announced she will be partnering with JBW Watches to release 300 limited-edition “Beauty In Diamonds” boxes that come with both a diamond watch and her lovely lippies.

In a Youtube video, Simone revealed how she started her beauty line. She was introduced to the beauty market in China by her manager, who visited China once a year. Simone, revealed she is licensed cosmetologist and always wanted to have her own beauty line.

“I wanted to find the perfect lip gloss, the perfect texture, the perfect pigment. The perfect stickiness, the perfect smoothless that I liked,” she explained. “I wanted to be hands on with my product from the formula to the packaging to my logo to my boxes. Everything, I designed I made.”

Simone admitted she thought it was going to be an easy process but quickly learned it wasn’t an over-night process.

“Every time I change a sample it takes two weeks to get it back in the US.” She struggled with the formula and pigmentation until she decided to fly back to the factory to avoid the language barrier. Upon her return she found a new factory, but had to start over from scratch. It wasn’t until the third factory she found that she felt she had found the right fit.

Listen to B. Simone explain, below.

Simone currently appears on VH1’s Girls Cruise with Lil’ Kim, Mya, Chilli, and Miss Pretty Vee.

