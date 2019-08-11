CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Kalisa Villafana Becomes First Black Woman To Earn A Ph.D. In Nuclear Physics From Florida State University

Villafana says she hopes her accomplishment inspires other people of color to pursue careers in STEM.

Black women are breaking racial barriers in higher education. Earlier this month Amber Johnson made history by becoming the first African American woman to earn a doctorate in computer science at Purdue University. Florida State University student Kalisa Villafana also hit a historic milestone by becoming the first Black woman to graduate from the university with a nuclear physics doctoral degree, WFTS reported.

Villafana has always had a passion for STEM. After earning her bachelor’s degree from Florida A&M University and spending a brief stint of time working overseas in Trinidad and Tobago she made the decision to further her education and pursue another degree at FSU. Villafana was aware that her educational journey was something bigger than herself. She wanted to use it as an avenue to inspire individuals from underrepresented groups to enter the STEM field.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Outside of excelling academically, she served as a mentor for students of color who aspired to go to graduate school. “In Trinidad, many people don’t know how to get to the United States and get a Ph.D. that’s paid for by the school. They don’t know how to go from being an international student from the islands to a doctor in the U.S.,” she told the news outlet. “Hopefully, they see that they too can be a physicist. You may not see a lot of us, but we’re there. We’re out there.”

Villafana—who is now the 96th Black woman in America to hold a Ph.D. in physics—credits her family and friends for providing her with a strong support system. As far as the next step in her career, she will serve as a process engineer at the Intel Corporation.

Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate In Detroit Over Two Nights

The Blackest Reactions To The Second Democratic Debate

10 photos Launch gallery

The Blackest Reactions To The Second Democratic Debate

Continue reading The Blackest Reactions To The Second Democratic Debate

The Blackest Reactions To The Second Democratic Debate

The second Democratic debate was last night in Detroit. On the stage were former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Kamala Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden and others. See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance All our eyes were on Harris and Biden, considering how the California Senator held him accountable for his comments about pro-segregation senators and bussing. However, all of the candidates joined in on the drama. Gabbard had a brutal critique of Harris that quickly went viral. The Congresswoman from Hawaii said, "Now Senator Harris says she’s proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she’ll be a prosecutor president. But I’m deeply concerned about this record. There are too many examples to cite but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana." She continued, "She blocked evidence -- she blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California." Harris tried to defend herself but Gabbard continued, "The bottom line is, Senator Harris, when you were in a position to make a difference and an impact in these people’s lives, you did not. And worse yet, in the case of those who were on death row, innocent people, you actually blocked evidence from being revealed that would have freed them until you were forced to do so." Watch below: https://twitter.com/newsbusters/status/1156740832151535617?s=20 When Biden tried to distance himself from Obama's immigration policies, Booker went in, “You can’t have it both ways. You invoke President Obama more than anybody in this campaign. You can’t do it when it’s convenient and then dodge it when it’s not. And the second thing that this really irks me because I heard the vice president say that if you got a PhD., you can come right into this country. Well that’s playing into what the republicans want, to pit some immigrants against other immigrants." He also said, "Some are from shithole countries and some are from worthy countries. We need to reform this whole immigration system and begin to be the country that says everyone has worth and dignity and this should be a country that honors for everyone. " The latest poll placed Booker at zero percent, Harris at 11 percent and Biden at 33 percent. Check out some of the hilarious reactions to the drama last night.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Kalisa Villafana Becomes First Black Woman To Earn A Ph.D. In Nuclear Physics From Florida State University was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close