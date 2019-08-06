Almost 18 years after the beloved Aaliyah tragically passed away, she will be getting her own wax figure at the Madam Tussauds Wax Museum in Las Vegas later this month.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Billboard reports:

Starting on Aug. 22, fans can jam and reminisce with the late icon at the museum.

Additionally, MTLV is hosting a contest for some lucky fans to attend the VIP launch party. To enter, contestants must share their best Aaliyah-inspired look with the hashtag #ShowUsYourAaliyah on both Instagram and the Aaliyah app.

We are proud to announce that Aaliyah will be the next iconic star immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas! Check the link in bio for deets on how to win VIP tickets to the launch party! #ShowUsYourAaliyah pic.twitter.com/sN51eYw3DI — Aaliyah (@AaliyahHaughton) August 5, 2019

It looks like 21 Savage was digging the news because this video appeared on the web shortly after the announcement…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Aaliyah Will Be Honored With A Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds In Vegas! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Related

Bijou Star Posted 23 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: