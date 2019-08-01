It looks like Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Karlie Redd is following in the footsteps of Safari Samuels and joining the sex toy club with her own mold of her butt and vagina.

via TMZ:

Karlie’s fans are gonna get to know her super intimately … honchos at Doc Johnson tell TMZ their experts recently made molds of Karlie’s lady parts, and they’re turning them into sex toys called strokers.

We’re told the little gadgets feel exactly like the real thing … so Karlie’s admirers can get down with her any time, any where. What a country!!!

Karlie’s worked with Doc Johnson in the past, marketing some of their other products … and after she recently became a certified sexologist — yes, that’s a real thing — Doc Johnson brought her back to push her own sex toy line.

See the molding process below:

Karlie Redd Signs $300,000 Deal For Mold Of Her Lady Parts In New Sex Toy Line [VIDEO] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

