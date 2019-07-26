Kendrick Lamar is a proud papa. The Compton rapper and his fiancee, Whitney Alford, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Friday (July 26).

You won’t find much about Kendrick and his high school sweetheart (they attended Centennial High School in Compton) turned wife to be, and that’s all good.

With that said, details are scarce beyond the make-up artist the delivering of a healthy baby girl, per US Weekly. Keeoing things super private, there wasn’t even a formal announcement that she was pregnant. The couple did attend the 2016 Grammy Awards together, though.

Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Kendrick Lamar Welcomes First Child With Fiancee was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

Alvin aqua Blanco Posted July 26, 2019

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: