Man Steals Ambulance From Houston Area Pysch Hospital To Go On A Food Run

Well, that’s one way to make sure you get your order right.

A man in his 60s was arrested and taken into custody early Thursday after he allegedly stole an ambulance from a psychiatric hospital to make a food and cigarette run. Yes, a food run.

The ambulance was tracked electronically after he was stolen from outside Cypress Creek Hospital according to deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle and the thief were found a couple miles south of the facility at a gas station located on W. RIchey at Ella.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect inside the ambulance with fried chicken from KFC and cigarettes. As to why he stole the vehicle, the man said he needed a ride. He’ll be charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to deputies.

He was previously a patient at the hospital where the stole the ambulance.

