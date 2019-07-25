Audra McDonald Scolds Fan Who Took A Picture Of Her Nude Scene During Broadway Play

The assumption is that the type of person who would attend a Broadway play, is someone who would have some type of tact and class. But you know what they say about assumptions. They be leading you astray.

One theater-goer didn’t know how to act and six-time-Tony-Award winning actress Audra McDonald told him or her about themselves.

McDonald stars in a production of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. The production requires McDonald, as Frankie, to be completely nude during a love scene with her co-star Michael Shannon. And despite the numerous warnings about silencing your phones, not recording or photographing—especially with flash—someone still snapped a picture of McDonald during the scene this past Sunday.

The 49-year-old addressed the violation on Twitter.

To whoever it was in the audience that took a flash photo during our nude scene today: Not cool. Not cool at all. — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) July 21, 2019

The person who behaved so inappropriately wasn’t caught.

The photo was particularly troubling to McDonald who was never entirely comfortable being nude on stage. This was her first time being nude in a role.

She told The New York Times, “Maybe strippers get real used to it, but for me, there’s nothing normal about that,” she told the NY Times last month. “So there’s nowhere in my mind that I can drift off and let this just kind of happen because everything about it is demanding that you be present…The crazy thing is, too, I’m still nursing. It’s been a very wild sort of experience to be literally teetering on perimenopause, naked onstage and still nursing my child through the night most nights.”

McDonald also had concerns about showcasing this body at this stage in her life. But she talked herself through it, saying, “Don’t be vain, Audra, because playing Frankie is not about her being beautiful. It’s not about her body being perfect.”

The production hired an intimacy director to choreograph a scene where the actions look realistic.

All that work to ensure that people are comfortable and prepared and someone behaves so terribly.

Some people just don’t know how to act.

