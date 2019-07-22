TMZ is reporting that Future’s bodyguard was knocked out during a racially motivated attack.

The altercation occurred in Ibiza, Spain at the International Airport.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A source close to the rapper told TMZ that Future was walking through the terminal when he was approached by 10 guys asking for a photo. Future declined, due to being tired and just getting off a flight, when the mob exploded and began yelling racial slurs. Future’s bodyguard stepped in trying to protect the rapper.

SEE ALSO: Future Drops New EP ‘Save Me’ & Twitter Comes With The Reactions #SaveMe

Sources reveal that the bodyguard held his own before a person snuck up behind him and sucker-punched him with a rock.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Future’s Bodyguard Knocked Out By Angry Mob was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Related

Jennifer Hall/@thejhalldiaries Posted 19 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: