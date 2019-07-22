TMZ is reporting that Future’s bodyguard was knocked out during a racially motivated attack.
The altercation occurred in Ibiza, Spain at the International Airport.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
A source close to the rapper told TMZ that Future was walking through the terminal when he was approached by 10 guys asking for a photo. Future declined, due to being tired and just getting off a flight, when the mob exploded and began yelling racial slurs. Future’s bodyguard stepped in trying to protect the rapper.
SEE ALSO: Future Drops New EP ‘Save Me’ & Twitter Comes With The Reactions #SaveMe
Sources reveal that the bodyguard held his own before a person snuck up behind him and sucker-punched him with a rock.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way Too Soon
- Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of Alcohol At A Party
- Elba Family Flyness: Idris, Sabrina & Isan Show Out As A Family [PHOTOS]
Future’s Bodyguard Knocked Out By Angry Mob was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com