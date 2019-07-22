Bow Wow Insults His Very Married Ex Ciara: “I Had This B—h First. You Know That Right?” [VIDEO]

Over the weekend, Bow Wow was caught in the club throwing digs at his ex-girlfriend, singer Ciara.

According to MediaTakeOut, Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, was at a club in Atlanta on the mic rapping over his hit with the singer, “Like You.” At one point, while rapping one of his verses, he stopped to say, “Yo, I had this b—h first. You know that right?” before continuing on with the rest of the song:

What a mess.

Ciara dated Bow Wow when she first entered the industry back in 2004. They collaborated on the hit “Like You” before calling it quits in 2006 amid rumors he was cheating.

Since then Bow Wow has dated a number of well-known women, from Angela Simmons to Keyshia Cole, and was engaged to Love and Hip Hop star Erica Mena. He has an 8-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Joie Chavis.

As for Ciara, she’s kissed her share of frogs post-Bow Wow, including 50 Cent, Amar’e Stoudemire and of course, rapper Future, whom she shares son Future with. She ended up finding lasting love with NFL star Russell Wilson. They wed in 2016 and share a daughter, Sienna.

Bow Wow is known for being quite vocal about about the women in his past. This isn’t the first time he’s spoken on Ciara and what he claims went wrong in their relationship. He’s always maintained that he blew it.

“I didn’t know I cared for her until I tried to play her. Being a d–k, egotistic,”he told VladTV in 2016. He claims she got the last laugh. “She kind of boss’d up on me at a Jay Z concert. Then her record went No. 1. I remember Janet [Jackson] always telling me, ‘You know Bow, she’s a sweet girl. You should just try.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know.’ And Jermaine [Dupri] said, ‘It’s gonna take him seeing that girl with somebody else and he gon’ lose his f**king mind, don’t tell him nothing.’ [chuckles] And that’s exactly how it happened.”

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

