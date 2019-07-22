Sonja Sohn Of ‘The Chi,’ ‘The Wire’ Arrested For Cocaine Possession

Actress Sonja Sohn, who you have seen on The Chi as Laverne Johnson, was taken in by the authorities after being found with cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia over the weekend. According to TMZ, Sohn was pulled over in North Carolina and brought into the station around 2 a.m. Luckily she was able to post her $1,500 bail shortly after her arrest and leave.

While the marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges are misdemeanors, cocaine possession is a felony, meaning she can get over a year in prison. The 55-year-old will be arraigned on Tuesday (July 23).

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sohn played Detective Shakima Greggs on HBO’s critically acclaimed series The Wire for five seasons. On the show she was focused on taking down drug dealers. Ironically, she may have a drug problem of her own. Sohn other TV credits include Star Trek, Luke Cage and The Originals.

On The Chi, Sohn plays the mother of Brandon, a role that was played by Jason Mitchell who was booted off of the show after allegations of sexual misconduct. It was reported that the show’s showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis as well as his co-star Tiffany Boone, who played his girlfriend Jerrika, reported that Mitchell has made inappropriate remarks and gestures towards them on set of the Showtime series that led to his dismissal. He was also cut from the movie he was filming, Desperados.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: