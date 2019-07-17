It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s Divorce Finalized

After filing for divorce in 2017, Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert’s marriage has officially come to an end. Their divorce was recently finalized, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Tamar and Vince, who share a son together and even had their own reality show, were married for almost nine years. They began dating in 2003 and got married in 2008.

While they just became single by law, Tamar’s heart was already taken by her Nigerian boyfriend, David.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE ALSO: Tamar Braxton Gets Fan Together For Slick Comment Under Her Man’s Photo

SEE ALSO: Tamar Braxton Has A New Man; Reveals Childhood Molestation

SEE ALSO: Cause of Death For Toni Braxton’s Niece Revealed