Tamar Braxton doesn’t play when it comes to her man and one fan learned that the hard way when she slipped into his comments section and wrote, “Hey u.” All of which prompted Tamar to respond to the woman and introduce herself in case she didn’t know she was from Baltimore and is bout that life.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Clearly Tamar wasn’t having it and neither was the woman who overstepped her boundaries. Tamar stepped into TheShadeRoom to let everyone know it was a little jokey joke, but the message is clear. Don’t mess with my man!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Tamar Braxton Gets Fan Together For Slick Comment Under Her Man’s Photo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related