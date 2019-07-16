Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped Bushwick Bill’s Funeral: “Bill Didn’t Like Me — I Ain’t Like Bill” [VIDEO]

For the hip hop heads…

Willie D revealed in a VladTV interview that he didn’t plan to show up at Bushwick Bill‘s recent funeral. The Geto Boys rapper passed away last month after battling pancreatic cancer. Despite bringing Bill into Geto Boys and writing his legendary rhymes, Willie D skipped Bill’s procession.

“When somebody has a funeral man, it’s like this — I feel like it’s disingenuous for somebody to come to your funeral who you don’t like,” he said. “Bill didn’t like me. I ain’t like Bill, you know what I’m saying? That’s the truth. This ain’t no phony shit. I know that everybody want to do some politically correct shit and all that, but that’s the truth, bro.”

Watch:

