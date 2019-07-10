Drake, Kanye West, & Steph Curry Among Forbes List of 100 Highest Paid Celebrities

Forbes released its Celebrity 100 list of the highest paid entertainers in the world for the year 2019. According to the Forbes website, “the Forbes global Celebrity 100, which is edited by Zack O’Malley Greenburg and Natalie Robehmed, ranks ‘front of the camera stars around the globe using their pretax earnings from June 1, 2018 through June 1, 2019, before deducting fees for managers, lawyers and agents. Forbes figures are based on numbers from Nielsen, Pollstar and IMDB, SoundScan, BookScan, ComScore and NPD, as well as interviews with industry experts and many of the stars themselves. The result is the definitive index of who’s making what in the global business of fame.”

Spoiler alert: These people made a WHOLE lot of money!

Topping the list for the second time in her career is country music singer, Taylor Swift, she raked in $185 million, outpacing Kylie Jenner who wound up just behind her at $170 million. This is also the fourth time since the turn of the century two women have occupied the top two spots.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kanye West ($150M) Lionel Messi ($127M), and Ed Sheeran ($110M) round out the top 5.

According to the list, there are eight entertainers who earned $100 million dollars in the 2019 rankings, that’s down from eleven in 2018. Of those eight, four are musicians, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Ed Shereen, and The Eagles ($100M), three are soccer players, Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo ($109M), and Neymar ($105M), and then there’s “self-made billionaire” Kylie Jenner who qualifies for this list as a personality.

Drake is listed at #25 on Forbes Highest-Paid Celebrities 2019. pic.twitter.com/wV5YdOZqrf — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 10, 2019

Hip Hop’s first billionaire, Jay-Z, landed at #20 on this list, bringing in $81 million tied with his wife Beyoncé thanks to their lucrative On The Run II Tour which grossed over $250 million.

Musicians and Athletes dominate this list comprising 72 members on the list, just shy of 75% of the list. Shawn Mendes is the youngest person on this list, at just 20 years old, and pulled in a cool $38 million this past year. Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Paul McCartney is the oldest person on the list at 77, and he raked in $48 million this past year, adding to his already billionaire status. There are 17 different countries represented on the list with just 16 women in total.

The lowest paid celeb on this years list was Celine Dion, who pulled in just shy of $38 million. You can check out the list in its’ entirety on the Forbes website.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Drake, Kanye West, & Steph Curry Among Forbes List of 100 Highest Paid Celebrities was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related