On Revenge of the Dreamer 3 J. Cole revealed his softer side.

On “Sacrifices” he announced that he and his wife are expecting their second child.

He said, she gave me the gift of my son and plus we got one on the way/she gave me a family to love for that I can never repay.

J. Cole did say he was taking over in 2019.

J. Cole Confirms He & His Wife Are Having Another Baby was originally published on boomphilly.com

producerzuliesuivie Posted July 5, 2019

