Ex-Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Shot In North Carolina

Police in Concord are investigating an altercation where a former NFL player was shot in the driveway of a home on Monday. The incident took place in the 1200 block of Middlecrest Drive Northwest, just off Poplar Tent Road.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Anthony Wright was shot after a man dropped off his child and got into an argument with Wright, who is the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Wright was shot in the chest and in the leg and was flown to a Charlotte hospital in critical condition. His current condition is stable according to Concord Police.

The suspect, identified as William “Willie” Hooker Jr. has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is still on the run.

Wright, who is from Vanceboro, played nearly a decade in the NFL for teams such as the Steelers, Ravens, Giants and Cowboys. He was a member of the Giants Super Bowl 42 winning team in 2007.

A three-year starter at the University of South Carolina, Wright threw for 5,434 yards and 36 touchdowns.

