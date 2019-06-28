Chaka Khan Was “Pissed” When She Heard “Through The Wire,” “Thought It Was Stupid”

Who knew? The living legend, Chaka Khan, let the chopper ring on Kanye West and his hit single that propelled him to Hip-Hop stardom “Through The Wire.” The song — which lived on his debut album College Dropout — was one of the album’s main standouts, and heavily sampled Khan’s 1985 classic single “Through The Fire.” In an interview with Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the soul singer revealed she wasn’t feeling the song when she first heard it.

Khan did admit to speaking with West before he sampled “Through The Fire,” but revealed that the song came out quite differently than initially discussed. Despite being profoundly loved in Hip-Hop circles and is considered a classic, the “Ain’t Nobody” singer admitted she wasn’t a fan of the finished product.

“He called me when he just got out of the hospital. He said, ‘You were so instrumental in my healing process. I changed the words a little bit to the song, but I had to eat through a wire. Jaws wired shut through a straw.’ It meant that much to me. It really got my heart, tugged at my string. I was like, yeah, use it.”

“Then when it came out—[mocks the high-pitched chorus]—I was pissed. It was a little insulting. Not insulting, I thought it was stupid. If I’d known he was gonna do that, I would have said, ‘Hell no.’”

She never told Yeezy how she felt about the track, but now we know. Despite feeling how she did, Khan did perform the song with West at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards and was met with backlash for her vocals. Her rep responded by telling the Today Show she received a cortisone injection hours before she hit the stage with MAGA Ye. We wonder if this has anything to do with his recent actions and revealing he is a big fan of the orange menace in the White House?

You can watch the WWHL segment with Chaka Khan below.

