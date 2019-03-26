CLOSE
Yung Joc Gets 3-D Tupac Haircut [PHOTOS]

ATTOM Atlanta Store Private Opening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Yung Joc loves to troll people with his haircuts. Most recently, our favorite resident “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” “trendsetter ditched” his (suspiciously) silky tresses for a 3-D haircut. If you’re curious about what is, it’s a cut where a face is intricately drawn into someone’s scalp.

For the radio host/reality star’s new ‘do, only a 2pac tribute would do, so barber Rob The Original did the honors.

Are you feeling Joc’s 3-D Tupac tribute haircut?

SOURCE: Bossip.com

Tupac

