Yung Joc Gets 3-D Tupac Haircut [PHOTOS]

Yung Joc loves to troll people with his haircuts. Most recently, our favorite resident “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” “trendsetter ditched” his (suspiciously) silky tresses for a 3-D haircut. If you’re curious about what is, it’s a cut where a face is intricately drawn into someone’s scalp.

For the radio host/reality star’s new ‘do, only a 2pac tribute would do, so barber Rob The Original did the honors.

Yung Joc gets a 3D 2 Pac haircut pic.twitter.com/4U2kqgawV0 — Rap Generals (@RapGenerals) March 25, 2019

Are you feeling Joc’s 3-D Tupac tribute haircut?

SOURCE: Bossip.com

