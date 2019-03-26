Yung Joc Gets 3-D Tupac Haircut [PHOTOS]

Yung Joc loves to troll people with his haircuts. Most recently, our favorite resident “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” “trendsetter ditched” his (suspiciously) silky tresses for a 3-D haircut. If you’re curious about what is, it’s a cut where a face is intricately drawn into someone’s scalp.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For the radio host/reality star’s new ‘do, only a 2pac tribute would do, so barber Rob The Original did the honors.
Are you feeling Joc’s 3-D Tupac tribute haircut?
SOURCE: Bossip.com
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Rest In Peace: What We Know About Cliff Dixon
- Porsha Williams Gives Birth To Baby Girl! [PHOTOS]
- Tamera Reminisces About The First Time She Met Jay-Z & Gets Dragged By The Beyhive [VIDEO]
Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
comments – add yours