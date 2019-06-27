Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Detroit rapper Eminem‘s father Marshall Bruce Mathers, Jr. has passed away. He was 67.
Don’t expect Slim Shady to shed too many tears, though.
Reports TMZ:
Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. died this week near Fort Wayne, Indiana … according to family members and neighbors. A family source tells us he apparently suffered a heart attack while at home.
No word on if or not Eminem and his biological father ever met or reconciled.
Eminem’s Father Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. Passes Away was originally published on hiphopwired.com