A female substitute teacher in El Campo ISD was fired for allegedly recording pornographic movies at school.

The incidents took place inside a classroom and workroom at El Campo High School according to police. Officials within the district say that the teacher was a substitute at the school for three months before being fired over the alleged incident in May.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

No students or staff were involved in the recordings and the teacher won’t face criminal charges at this time due to a lack of evidence. The police chief says they were looking into charges of public lewdness but prosecutors say no one saw the teacher and the incident did not occur in a public place.

El Campo ISD released the following statement:

“The District is aware that an improper criminal incident involving a substitute teacher occurred at ECHS. The incident involved a singular substitute teacher and no student or other district staff members were involved. The district has terminated the substitute’s employment and is seeking legal advice on this specific incident. The district continues to hold the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff as our top priority.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Substitute Teacher Fired For Allegedly Filming Porn In Classroom, Won’t Face Charges was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Related

Brandon Caldwell Posted 20 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: