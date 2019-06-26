It has finally happened. The two time NBA champion, Kevin Durant, has declined his player option to re-sign with Golden State.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Per ESPN, the 30 year-old hooper informed Golden State management via his business manager Rich Kleiman that he would be declining his $31.5 million player option in order to become an unrestricted free agent. With this move, it is very likely we could see the NBA star change coasts and play for the Knicks – a move that Knicks fans have been waiting on for a long time – or even end up being cross-town rivals to LeBron James as a Clipper!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
One thing we can all agree on is that whoever signs him is going to have to spend some bread, as it is expected that whichever team he signs with is going to offer a full max contract. Whatever he decides, he’s going to have to wait until free agency begins this Sunday.
What do you guys think? Where do you guys see the Durantula ending up?
Spalding Drops Rare Limited-Edition 125th Anniversary Basketball For NBA Finals
Spalding Drops Rare Limited-Edition 125th Anniversary Basketball For NBA Finals
1. Spalding 125th Anniversary BallSource:Spalding 1 of 6
2. Spalding 125th Anniversary BallSource:Spalding 2 of 6
3. Spalding 125th Anniversary BallSource:Spalding 3 of 6
4. Spalding 125th Anniversary BallSource:Spalding 4 of 6
5. Spalding 125th Anniversary BallSource:Spalding 5 of 6
6. Spalding 125th Anniversary BallSource:Spalding 6 of 6
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Honors Him At Her Graduation
- Aoki Lee Simmons Stuns At Senior Prom [PHOTOS]
- Cause of Death For Toni Braxton’s Niece Revealed
Kevin Durant Makes Money Moves to Free Agency was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com