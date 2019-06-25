CLOSE
Watch: Tasha Cobbs Leonard NPR Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Tasha Cobbs Leonard is known for her dynamic vocals. She brought those vocals, a band and background singers to join her for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

If you’re unfamiliar with this concert series they feature musical artists of different genres to play in an intimate setting at NPR’s office.

Leonard wore a beautiful pants suit as everyone gave her a warm welcome.

She sang three selections including “Break Every Chain,” “You Know My Name” and “The River of the Lord.” With every note she hit and lyric she sang you could feel her taking everyone to church.

We promise this performance will make your day! Watch the full show of Tasha Cobbs Leonard below!

Watch: Tasha Cobbs Leonard NPR Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

