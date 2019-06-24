Supreme Teases Collab With Buju Banton

Buju Banton was released from prison in late 2018 after serving 7 years on drug trafficking charges. While he surely works to get his career back on track, Supreme has teased a forthcoming collab with the Reggae music icon.

The streetwear staple recently shared an image of Banton in easily recognizable box logo tee. The photo is courtesy of Shaniqua Jarvis.

No word on what the “Champion” singer’s Supreme drop will consist of. But you can bet it will sell out expeditiously.

A large-holed mesh tank top would be superbly on the nose if included, word to Prodigy. Just saying.

Peep more from Buju and Supreme in the video below.

