‘Black Ink Crew’ Compton Spinoff Coming To VH1 This Summer

If you wanted another Black Ink Crew show, VH1 has heard your cries. Deadline reports that a Black Ink Crew: Compton spinoff if coming this year in July.

The third show will follow the Harlem-based Black Ink Crew show which has seven seasons under its belt and Black Ink Crew: Chicago which has been on the air for five. When Black Ink Crew: Compton arrives on July 30, it will follow famous Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Danny “KP” Kilpatrick and his crew at his IAM Compton shop.

Per Deadline:

Black Ink Crew: Compton centers on KP and his crew at IAM Compton, the first-ever tattoo shop in Compton. It uses as a backdrop the California town known for its musical influence and iconic street art. KP, famed tattoo artist and visionary whose clients have included Diddy and Taraji P. Henson, is bringing his team of artists into the community and are using their creative energy to make a change while creating a “safe zone” in the city he calls home.

At IAM Compton, KP has assembled a dream team of tattoo artists, friends and new additions to build a trusted family at the shop that has become known as “a crew among gangs.” Their mission is to create a movement in Compton through their creative collective by celebrating the talent, passion, and rich culture of the community. The crew is here to represent the city in a way that rises above the stereotypes and embraces the rich culture of Compton.

Black Ink Crew: Compton will also star KP’s longtime partner, actress Kyla Pratt, Lemier a Philadelphia native who brings his street acumen from the east to the west, Nessie, a tattoo artist/muralist/musician who is friends with Lemier. Rounding up the crew is Ink Drippin who is described as a ladies man but ain’t sh*t, apprentice and tattooing prodigy Vudu Dahl, Tim who is KP’s cousin right-hand man that manages the shop and shop receptionist Barbie.

We not gonna hold you, but the dynamics of this cast sounds awfully familiar. You can catch the 2-hour premiere of Black Ink Crew: Compton on VH1 July 30.

Photo: Leon Bennett / Getty

‘Black Ink Crew’ Compton Spinoff Coming To VH1 This Summer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

