7 Ways to Enjoy Peaches & Cream on National Peaches ‘N’ Cream Day [VIDEOS]

It’s National Peaches ‘N’ Cream Day–the annual day in which we honor 112’s seminal R&B song that cascaded through radios during the early aughts!

Just kidding.

The day actually celebrates the classic southern dessert. But, before you pick up the fork, check out 7 twists on the simple treat below.

Peaches and Cream Martini

Peaches and Cream Cookies

 Peaches and Cream Muffins

Peaches & Cream Smoothie

 Peaches & Cream Cheesecake

 Peaches & Cream Waffles with Peach Syrup

Peaches & Cream Pie

