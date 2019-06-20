CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Paula Patton Buys Her Go-To Curly Hair Product At The Grocery Store

Leave a comment
Moschino Spring/Summer 20 Menswear And Women's Resort Collection - Front Row

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

Paula Patton is just like us.

Rather than splurging on pricey leave-in conditioners and salon treatments (which can be worth it every now and then), the Traffik star swears by a brand for her curls that she buys right at the grocery store.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“It’s a 10!,” Patton exclaimed at the Moschino 2020 Spring/Summer Resort fashion show in Universal City, Calif. when we asked her about the products that give her natural curly hair a boost. “You can get it at the grocery store,” she continued with a laugh.

As for which products she uses from the collection, the actress said she swears by “the leave in spray. I love that.” She continued, “I use the shampoo, conditioner, and that spritz, with a little bit of shine oil.”

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

Each product is less than $20.00, including Patton’s fave – the It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-in Conditioner Spray – which retails for $17.99. The conditioner is full of natural ingredients like sunflower seeds, green tea extract, and silk amino acids, and helps smooth hair, eliminate frizz and restore shine.

American Film Institute's 47th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute To Denzel Washington - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Patton’s short curly ‘do is a new look for the actress, who rocked a sparkly Moschino mini dress and matching pumps to the event held on the Universal Studios backlot. For years, she’s rocked her hair straight and sleek or in soft curls, whether she’s worn it short and platinum, or her natural dark brown hair color past her shoulders.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

We first spotted her sporting her short curly locks at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala for Denzel Washington in Los Angeles last week. Her curls were less defined at the event than they were at the Moschino show, with Patton playing with her texture, and opting for more of a curly ‘fro style.

American Film Institute's 47th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute To Denzel Washington - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

No matter what style she sports, the effervescent beauty always looks stunning. But this natural curly look is everything. We’re looking forward to seeing the different ways she styles her natural hair this summer.

What do you think of Paula Patton’s new do? Take our poll below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

fashion-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-COLLECTION-LIFESTYLE-LUXURY-RET

Rihanna Can Do No Wrong, These Waist-Length Box Braids Are Everything

8 photos Launch gallery

Rihanna Can Do No Wrong, These Waist-Length Box Braids Are Everything

Continue reading Rihanna Can Do No Wrong, These Waist-Length Box Braids Are Everything

Rihanna Can Do No Wrong, These Waist-Length Box Braids Are Everything

[caption id="attachment_3028968" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty[/caption] Who cares if Rihanna showed up three hours late to her Fenty x Webster pop-up in NYC, she looked like this. The notoriously tardy celeb, whose deal with LVMH made her the richest female musician in the world, debuted a new do that sent paps in a Fenty frenzy last night. Ri Ri's waist-length box braids and satin pink minidress with ruching are at the top of headlines. Not only did she blind us with her beauty, she literally blinded us with diamond and emerald bling. Celebs like Dascha Polanco and Char Defrancesco were in attendance for the brands first showing in NY. the pop-up shop will be open from June 19 to June 30. See more photos from the launch, below:  

Paula Patton Buys Her Go-To Curly Hair Product At The Grocery Store was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

hair products , paula patton

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close