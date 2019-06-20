Paula Patton Buys Her Go-To Curly Hair Product At The Grocery Store

Paula Patton is just like us.

Rather than splurging on pricey leave-in conditioners and salon treatments (which can be worth it every now and then), the Traffik star swears by a brand for her curls that she buys right at the grocery store.

“It’s a 10!,” Patton exclaimed at the Moschino 2020 Spring/Summer Resort fashion show in Universal City, Calif. when we asked her about the products that give her natural curly hair a boost. “You can get it at the grocery store,” she continued with a laugh.

As for which products she uses from the collection, the actress said she swears by “the leave in spray. I love that.” She continued, “I use the shampoo, conditioner, and that spritz, with a little bit of shine oil.”

Each product is less than $20.00, including Patton’s fave – the It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-in Conditioner Spray – which retails for $17.99. The conditioner is full of natural ingredients like sunflower seeds, green tea extract, and silk amino acids, and helps smooth hair, eliminate frizz and restore shine.

Patton’s short curly ‘do is a new look for the actress, who rocked a sparkly Moschino mini dress and matching pumps to the event held on the Universal Studios backlot. For years, she’s rocked her hair straight and sleek or in soft curls, whether she’s worn it short and platinum, or her natural dark brown hair color past her shoulders.

We first spotted her sporting her short curly locks at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala for Denzel Washington in Los Angeles last week. Her curls were less defined at the event than they were at the Moschino show, with Patton playing with her texture, and opting for more of a curly ‘fro style.

No matter what style she sports, the effervescent beauty always looks stunning. But this natural curly look is everything. We’re looking forward to seeing the different ways she styles her natural hair this summer.

What do you think of Paula Patton’s new do? Take our poll below!

