A familiar face is joining the new ABC comedy “Mixed-ish.”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar will play the role of Rainbow Johnson’s father. He’s taking over the role from Anders Holm, who starred in the original pilot.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The “Black-ish” spinoff focuses on the experience of Tracee Ellis Ross’s character, “Bow,” growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s.

Gosselaar joins a cast that includes Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Ethan Childress as Johan Johnson.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The series will mark the second spinoff show to join the “Black-ish” universe after “Grown-ish,” which was recently renewed for a third season at Freeform. It’s scheduled to premiere in the fall.

Source: Variety

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’ was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Related