Minnie From “Little Women Of Atlanta” Arrested For DUI

Minnie, from Lifetime’s “Little Women of Atlanta,” has found herself in legal trouble. According to TMZ, Minnie, whose real name is Ashley Ross was arrested for driving under the influence.

Minnie claims that she only had one beer and that’s when she was pulled over.

According to a police report, officers in Chattanooga, Tennessee were called around 3 a.m. and told about a woman slumped over the driver’s seat of an SUV. When police responded, that’s when they found Ross. They said the 4’3 television star smelled of liquor.

A source told TMZ that Minnie passed all of her sobriety tests and that she was texting, not asleep at the wheel when the police arrived.

Whatever happened, Minnie was placed under arrest for DUI and taken to the Hamilton County Jail. Later, she was released on bail.

This is not the first mug shot Minnie has collected. After her castmates realized that Minnie had lied about her pregnancies, Sam brought up an older mugshot from Minnie’s early twenties. Minnie has yet to discuss what was the exact cause of her arrest. But on the show she got involved with the wrong crowd and what is in the past, should stay in the past.

Minnie has had her fair share of struggles. Hopefully, things are on the up and up now. This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

