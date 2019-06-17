Tiffany Haddish is showing where she stands when it comes to women’s rights. The star comedian and actress cancelled a forthcoming Atlanta show due to Georgia’s oppressive abortion laws.

Reports the Associated Press:

News outlets report that the “Girls Trip” star sent a statement to ticketholders Saturday, saying she cannot “in good faith” perform in Georgia unless it withdraws the so-called heartbeat bill. Haddish had been scheduled to perform June 22 at the Fox Theatre.

The new law would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. Unless it’s blocked in court, it’s set to go into effect in 2020. The ACLU has already said the group will mount a legal challenge.

Change always seems to happen faster when you hit folk in their wallet instead of their conscience.

Let us know where you stand on this issue.

Photo: Getty

Tiffany Haddish Cancels Atlanta Show Due To Abortion Law was originally published on hiphopwired.com

