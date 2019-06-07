CLOSE
This Baby Talking To His Father Is The Best Thing On The Internet!

Deztin and Shanieke Pryor have the cutest son on earth.

If you have been having a bad day, this adorable baby having a conversation with his father will most definitely cheer you up!

According to the New York Post, the viral video (with over 35 million viewers on Facebook) shows Tennessee parents Deztin and Shanieke Pryor, with their baby Kingston, who may not be able to talk, but still loves a good conversation.

 

“They need to work on that, right?” Deztin asks. Kingston simply replies, “Ya.”

“Yes, okay. Did you understand it, though?” Daddy asks.

Kington gives the affirmative with more garble, but it’s clear he has a opinion.

“Not this one. It’s the grand finale,” his Papa replies, adding, “That’s what I was wondering! I don’t know what they’re gonna do next season.”

Of course, Kingston nods and carries on, later with his hands flailing in the air and gabbing way.

Naturally, his Papa responds with the: “Right, that’s why I’m saying! Don’t bring that in, you know what I’m saying? Go somewhere else with that.”

“Ye,”little Kingston replies.

“Really? I thought the same thing,” says his father. “We think a lot alike, huh?”

Listen…we have no clue what they were watching, but we love it!

This Baby Talking To His Father Is The Best Thing On The Internet! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

