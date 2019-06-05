Baltimore Rapper Facing 22 Years For Stealing $4.1 Million

A federal grand jury has indicted Baltimore rapper “Chad Focus” of Randallstown on conspiracy, wire fraud, and identity theft charges for using his employers credit card to make over $4.1 million in unauthorized purchases.

According to the indictment, 31-year-old Chad Arrington was working as Search Engine Optimization Specialist from around 2011 to August 2018.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Baltimore rapper "Chad Focus" faces federal charges that, with unnamed accomplices, he charged more than $4 million in unauthorized purchases on a company credit card, in part to inflate how often his songs were played. https://t.co/4lR6GpKmHF — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) June 4, 2019

Arrington and four co-conspirators allegedly used the credit card for fraudulent purchases, for their own benefit and to promote the Chad Focus brand.

The card was used to buy studio kits, instruments, and music technology, to create his Chad Focus alter ego and produce a number of hip-hop songs through his own company, Focus Music Entertainment LLC.

$250,000 in other purchases were made for electric bikes, hover boards and scooters.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He also reportedly made purchases from online streaming platforms to increase the chances of his songs being played by creating more “likes”, “followers,” “tags,” and “views” on social media.

US singer Chad Focus faces prison time for using a company credit card to make $4.1m in purchases related to funding his music careerhttps://t.co/HhYuYGPKFa pic.twitter.com/OdBsmEJBPl — Tone Deaf (@tonedeaf_music) June 5, 2019

Additionally, Arrington fraudulently invested in services that promoted his mixtape videos, music, and to pay for billboards to display his website and image, representing Chad Focus and Music Entertainment nationwide.

If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Baltimore Rapper Facing 22 Years For Stealing $4.1 Million was originally published on 92q.com

Related