Baltimore Rapper Facing 22 Years For Stealing $4.1 Million

A federal grand jury has indicted Baltimore rapper “Chad Focus” of Randallstown on conspiracy, wire fraud, and identity theft charges for using his employers credit card to make over $4.1 million in unauthorized purchases.
According to the indictment, 31-year-old Chad Arrington was working as Search Engine Optimization Specialist from around 2011 to August 2018.
Arrington and four co-conspirators allegedly used the credit card for fraudulent purchases, for their own benefit and to promote the Chad Focus brand.
The card was used to buy studio kits, instruments, and music technology, to create his Chad Focus alter ego and produce a number of hip-hop songs through his own company, Focus Music Entertainment LLC.
$250,000 in other purchases were made for electric bikes, hover boards and scooters.
He also reportedly made purchases from online streaming platforms to increase the chances of his songs being played by creating more “likes”, “followers,” “tags,” and “views” on social media.
Additionally, Arrington fraudulently invested in services that promoted his mixtape videos, music, and to pay for billboards to display his website and image, representing Chad Focus and Music Entertainment nationwide.
If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison.
