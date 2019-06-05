Derion Vence Tearfully Denies Killing Maleah Davis: “I Ain’t No Killer”

In an interview with ABC 13, Derion Vence spoke for the first time since Maleah Davis remains were discovered in Arkansas, just as he told Quanell X. Vence tearfully denied killing the 4-year-old girl, saying he loved the girl too much.

“I ain’t no killer, bro,” Vence told Chauncey Glover. “Chauncy, I loved Maleah so much. I did for her more than her own parents. I never had a biological daughter. I would never do anything to hurt her. That’s not me. Ask anyone who knows me, and they’ll tell you I’m not that type of dude and I was good with the kids.”

Vence says Davis didn’t suffer in her death and that “nothing bad happened” to her.

Davis mother, Brittany Bowens spoke to ABC 13 earlier saying that her daughter “didn’t deserve that.” “It’s not fair, it’s not fair at all,” Bowens said.

So far, it is unclear if either Vence or Bowens will be charged in Davis’ death. On Sunday, City Hall will be lit up in the color pink in honor of Maleah.

