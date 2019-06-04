A new 30 second trailer for Disney’s brand new Lion King movie is here! In it, we hear Beyonce as Nala for the first time.
Titled “Come Home,” the trailer highlights Simba’s path toward becoming the leader of the pack after Mufasa’s tragic death.
See Also: Here’s The Debut Trailer For ‘The Lion King’ Live-Action Remake
Check out the trailer in full below. Lion King hits theaters next month on July 19th.
Hear Beyonce as Nala in New Lion King Trailer [VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com
