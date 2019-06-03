CLOSE
Judge Mablean Lands New TV Series About Her Life!

2014 Trumpet Awards

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Everyone’s favorite former Divorce Court judge, Judge Mablean Ephriam, is getting a series—and it’s courtesy of her daughter, Taj Paxton.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Paxton is teaming with Don Handfield to develop a family drama series inspired by the true-life story of Ephriam, who made history as the first female African American judge to preside on a nationally televised court show, Divorce Court. Paxton will also write and executive produce the potential series while Ephriam will serve as a consultant and executive producer.

No word yet on potential cast, network or premiere date.

Judge Mablean Lands New TV Series About Her Life! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Judge Mablean

