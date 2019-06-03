Jay-Z Is Reportedly Hiphop’s First Billionaire

Looks like it’s official: Jay-Z is a Billionaire.

Sean “Jay-Z” Carter is reportedly hit the $1 Billion Dollar mark, making him the first in Hip-Hop to reach the money milestone. Forbes Magazine details Hova’s extremely valuable portfolio.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Hov’s investments include:

Armand de Brignac: $310 Million

The past 10-plus years we have seen the “Ace of Spades” Bottle in Hip-Hop videos. If you go to any hot club in your city, If “Armand de Brignac” is not in your “Bottle Wars,” you’re losing. At the reported value of $310 Million Dollars, Jigga’s definitely winning with the Bottle Brand.

Cash & investments: $220 Million

Investments including reported $70 Million in the ride-sharing service Uber have helped Carter’s portfolio grow over $200 Million.

D’Ussé: $100 Million

Jay-Z’s joint venture with Baracdi and promotion of the brand has made it one of the hottest liquor brands in the US. And it’s good if I D’usse myself.

The Life & Times Of Jay-Z (Photo Gallery) 30 photos Launch gallery The Life & Times Of Jay-Z (Photo Gallery) 1. Dallas Cowboys v New York Jets Source: 1 of 30 2. ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’ Costume Institute Gala – Candids Source: 2 of 30 3. Photo of Jay Z Source: 3 of 30 4. TIDAL X: Brooklyn Source: 4 of 30 5. 2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch Source: 5 of 30 6. Jay Z In Concert – Auburn Hills, MI Source: 6 of 30 7. 2016 US Open Celebrity Sightings – Day 4 Source: 7 of 30 8. Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of ‘Reasonable Doubt’ – Inside Source: 8 of 30 9. Nineth Annual Billboard Music Awards Source: 9 of 30 10. Jay-Z performs on his ‘4:44’ Tour Source: 10 of 30 11. Fourth of November Presents 20th Anniversary of Reasonable Doubt Source: 11 of 30 12. Jay-Z 4:44 Tour – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Source: 12 of 30 13. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: 13 of 30 14. 2012 BET Awards – Roaming Inside And Backstage Source: 14 of 30 15. Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL Source: 15 of 30 16. 56th GRAMMY Awards – Backstage And Audience Source: 16 of 30 17. 2014 MTV Video Music Awards – Roaming Show Source: 17 of 30 18. 56th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: 18 of 30 19. Barclays Center Showroom Opening Night Party Source: 19 of 30 20. 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Backstage and Audience Source: 20 of 30 21. SCREAMFEST ’07 Source: 21 of 30 22. 51st Annual Grammy Awards – Show Source: 22 of 30 23. Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2005 – Show Source: 23 of 30 24. 51st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: 24 of 30 25. Sprite Green, Jay-Z And LeBron James Donate Instruments Source: 25 of 30 26. 2009 NBA All-Star Game Celebrities and Performances Source: 26 of 30 27. Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics- Game Three Source: 27 of 30 28. Shawn ‘Jay Z’ Carter Makes Announcement On the Steps Of City Hall Downtown Los Angeles Source: 28 of 30 29. Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees, Game 2 Source: 29 of 30 30. 56th GRAMMY Awards – Backstage And Audience Source: 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading The Life & Times Of Jay-Z (Photo Gallery) The Life & Times Of Jay-Z (Photo Gallery)

Tidal: $100 Million

Hov purchased the little known streaming service for around $60 million dollars and included celebrity investors. Now the service has capitalized on the video marketplace, streaming concerts, events, movies and more.

Roc Nation: $75 Million

Roc Nation represents some of the top stars in music and sports. It’s Sports agency houses a Boxing Promotion and agents repping starts such as Kevin Durant. Its Record Label and artist-management include a who’s who in music with stars such as Rihanna.

Music catalog: $75 Million

Jigga negotiated a deal for his masters in 2004. Now, his catalog receives around 1 Billion streams yearly.

His portfolio also includes a $70 Million art collection and Real Estate worth a reported $50 Million. A very inspiring moment from someone who grew up from the notorious Marcy Projects in Brooklyn, New York.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Source: Forbes, Vibe

Jay-Z Is Reportedly Hiphop’s First Billionaire was originally published on kysdc.com

Related