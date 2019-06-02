Y’all Are Petty: Folks Are Calling This The Ugliest Dog In The World

Not even animals can catch a break from the wrath of the Internets these days.

The 2019 World’s Ugliest Dog contest winner has yet to be announced. But for 2918 in Petaluma, California, the world’s ugliest dog is really a thing, and a 9-year-old Englsh bulldog named Zsa Zsa took home the coveted award. Zsa Zsa, who was once a struggling dog who was rescued from a Missouri puppy mill, beat out 13 other competitors to take home a trophy and a $1,500 check at Saturday’s competition.

i want to cry zsa zsa isn't ugly at all pic.twitter.com/9o2gWBVurC — D♡E (aka hot pink bitch named breakfast) (@michishiges) June 24, 2018

The World’s Ugliest dog contest is not as bad as one may think. It’s an annual celebration of doggies — most of which were rescued from shelters or puppy mills. One of the main goals of the show is the emphasize pet adoption.

WORLD’S UGLIEST

A dog so nice they named her twice. Zsa Zsa has been crowned the world’s ugliest dog!

Do you have an ‘ugly’ dog? Post your pictures below. pic.twitter.com/60L31avm2c — 7NEWS Perth (@7NewsPerth) June 25, 2018

Zsa Zsa’s beautifully ugly self now has a home and new owners in Minnesota. That’s what it’s all about.

