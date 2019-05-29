Koryn Hawthorne Teams Up With Yella Beezy For “Unstoppable” Remix

When gospel and mainstream genres collide, it truly speaks to the power of God and his reach.

In her latest release, Koryn Hawthorne orchestrated such with Dallas rapper Yella Beezy for the remix of her chart-topping single, “Unstoppable” – a song that originally featured Lecrae. The song comes from her freshman album also titled the same.

Naturally, fans are wondering if Hawthorne will bring Yella Beezy on stage to perform the song when she hits the stage for Kirk Franklin’s 26-city “Long Live Love Tour” that kicks off in Texas (that’d be a nice treat, right?). Hawthorne joins the lineup with comedian Travele Judon.

Check out the remix below:

