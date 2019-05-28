CLOSE
Off The Market: Raven Goodwin Gets Engaged! [PHOTOS]

Apple Music and BET New Faces of R&B party

Source: Winston Burris/WENN.com / WENN

Actress Raven Goodwin is getting married! The Being Mary Jane star revealed on Instagram that her boyfriend popped the question and she said yes!

“Timeless, #myfiance,” she captioned under a picture of her and her love.

Goodwin’s fiancee is actor Micah Williams. The two have worked today on the Disney sitcom Good Luck Charlie where Goodwin played Tangie and Williams played Emmett. Goodwin is very private about her relationship, but it seems that the two have been dating since 2009.

Goodwin is currently shooting the Clark Sisters biopic, The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel,where she will portray Denise Clark Bradford. It looks like after she is done shooting she will have a wedding to plan!

View this post on Instagram

Timeless. #myfiance 🤵🏾👰🏾

A post shared by Raven Goodwin (@ravengoodwin) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Wifey Vibes. @fashionnovacurve 👰🏾

A post shared by Raven Goodwin (@ravengoodwin) on

 

Congratulations to the couple!

