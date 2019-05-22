CLOSE
Homeless Memphis Teen Named Valedictorian, Awarded $3 Million In Scholarships

Tupac Mosley, 17, teaches us that anything can be achieved when people believe in you and you have the drive to rise above your circumstances.

This is the feel good story we needed today.

A Memphis 17-year-old has overcome some pretty big obstacles such as homelessness in order to become his high school’s 2019 valedictorian.

According to FOX 13, Tupac Mosley was awarded more than 50 scholarships totaling over $3 million dollars this year. During his graduation at Raleigh Egypt High School, he told his class that he is a walking of example that you can achieve anything in life if you put your mind to it.

“Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you’re going through, be a mountain that you can’t climb,” Mosley said.

Adding, “When I heard that I got $3 million, I was more than elated and excited and astonished that it was that much.”

Mosley also made sure to thank the nonprofit For the Kingdom, a camp and retreat for disadvantaged teens, where he and his family moved into after his father was killed.

“After my father passed, we fell behind on bills and we ended up getting evicted from our home February 21 of this year,” said Mosley told Fox 13. “So, we went to different homes so far and we were blessed to have For the Kingdom.

In addition, he shouted out the school’s principal, who he claims believed in him through out the years.

“I knew that I had to make them proud. I knew that their investment was worth it that and just show them that – yes, everything that you poured into me was worth $3 million and counting,” said Mosley.

That, and not knowing where he would live or how he would get to school, he somehow managed to maintain a 4.3 GPA. Just amazing.

So where is he heading this fall? He says he’s decided to attend HBCU Tennessee State University in Nashville and major in electrical engineering.

Congrats Tupac!

Homeless Memphis Teen Named Valedictorian, Awarded $3 Million In Scholarships was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

