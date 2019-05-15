News Roundup: Kel Mitchell Teases the Return of ‘All That,’ 50 Cent for President?, & More

Here’s a Preview of the Return of All That.

The Jonas Brothers are the guest performers for the return episode of All That, but what we’re actually excited about is the fact that Kel Mitchell is reprising his Good Burger role, and he literally hasn’t aged—at all.

“The @jonasbrothers are performing on All That June 15th! You ready?” Mitchell tweeted on Tuesday (May 14). Of course, you can only catch it on Nickelodeon. Check out a sneak peek below and be sure to tune in. You know, for nostalgia’s sake.

Fresh out the box, @jonasbrothers are ready to make you stop, look, and watch when they guest star on #AllThat June 15th! pic.twitter.com/3nc1vlMYwa — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 14, 2019

50 Cent for President?

At this point, anything is possible, right? We all know 50 Cent likes to have a little fun on our social media feeds, and for his latest troll sesh, he joked about running in the 2020 election.

“NO ONE WILL DARE OWE AMERICA AGAIN!… FOFTY FOR PRESIDENT,” 50 recently wrote in the caption of a fake presidential flyer, adding “all debts will be paid by Monday, no more loans and no your not gonna see my taxes.”

While we know he’s just playing around, he kind of has us thinking… would you vote for him?

18 Things You Didn’t Know About Zion Williamson, According to Complex.

Did you know Zion Williamson almost went to Clemson?

“Williamson’s step-father played basketball at Clemson, and it long seemed the Tigers would sign Zion, who had played his high school ball in South Carolina,” Complex explains in a recent fact sheet. “Clemson blew what Anderson called a ‘mile-and-a-half lead’ in recruiting, though. (During his lone college matchup with Clemson, Zion had 25 points, 10 boards, and one insane 360 dunk that seemed to say, ‘You could’ve had this.’)”

Find out why he ultimately didn’t go, and 17 other interesting facts, by heading over to Complex.

If the Knicks get the No. 1 pick (Zion Williamson), they'll reportedly package him in a deal for Anthony Davis. 👀 More: https://t.co/nToAZVZFfC pic.twitter.com/uVfirOO5FH — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 14, 2019

News Roundup: Kel Mitchell Teases the Return of ‘All That,’ 50 Cent for President?, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Posted May 15, 2019

