Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Breaks Down In Guardianship Hearing

via MadameNoire.com:

Nipsey Hussle’s former partner Tanisha Foster had an emotional showing on Tuesday during an ongoing custody dispute with the slain rapper’s family.

According to TMZ, Foster appeared at the Los Angeles Superior Court to face Hussle’s family during a scheduled hearing to begin the legal process over who would obtain guardianship over Hussle’s 10-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. Foster reportedly burst into tears after seeing Emani because she claimed it was the first time she’s seen her daughter in months.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The courtroom was cleared for 20 minutes so that mother and daughter could spend quality time together. The presiding judge postponed the hearing to Friday and will make a final decision on finances and whether or not Emani will remain with her father’s family or reside with her mother.

Last month Hussle’s sister Samantha Smith filed for temporary guardianship over Emani, citing that she felt Foster was unable to take care of Emani. Smith’s petition was backed by her brother Samiel Asghedom and Hussle’s father, Dawit Asghedom.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

However, days after the filing, the judge denied Smith’s request, to instead make a final decision on May 14. Due to Tuesday’s events, the hearing won’t take place until May 17.

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, was gunned down on March 31 while he was visiting his clothing store in South Central Los Angeles. Prior to his passing, Emani mainly lived with her father even though her parents shared joint custody.

Hopefully both parties can come to a resolution that will serve in the best interest of Emani.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: