Passengers aboard a Delta flight that left North Carolina heading to LaGuardia Airport had quite a scare after a mentally disturbed passenger tried to open the “forward service door.” According to reports by Travel Noire, the pilot alerted air traffic control about the passenger and they were forced to make an emergency landing at LaGuardia.

On the audio obtained by NBC New York, you can hear the pilot say, “We’ll need crash fire rescue.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Later he said, “We just had a mentally disturbed passenger tried to open the forward door. Everything is under control now. We’re going to be taxiing to the gate.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Passenger Trying To Commit Suicide Tries To Open Plane Door During Flight was originally published on getuperica.com

Related