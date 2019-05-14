Dad Files False Missing Child Report Just So Cops Could Find His Stolen Mercedes Faster

via Bossip.com:

One man was pressed to get his precious Mercedes back that he brought his child into a lie that could’ve gotten the vehicle found faster.

According to ABC 7 News, the Oakland father falsely reported that his 3-year-old daughter Ciara McCroey was missing. An AMBER ALERT was issued on Saturday night when the dad allegedly told cops that his car was stolen with his daughter still inside.

It was originally reported that the kid was apprehended by an “unknown suspect” from Oakland in a 2005 Silver Mercedes Benz S430 sedan near 58th Avenue and International Blvd. However, on Sunday it was reported that Ciara was actually safe with her mom at the time the car was reported stolen.

Now the dad is accused of filing a false police report, claiming that Ciara was in the stolen vehicle. Oakland PD explained that he “lied to police in hopes police would find his car quickly.”

According to NBC Bay Area, the suspect for the stolen car was spotted and pursued by authorities before crashing the ride near the intersection of Carlson Boulevard and San Pablo Avenue in El Cerrito, California. The suspect was arrested on the scene, but there was no trace of anyone else in the car. Cops found Ciara in safe condition about two hours later.

Smh.

All for the Mercedes Benz.

